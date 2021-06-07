Non-Fungible Yearn 24-Hour Volume Hits $935,869.00 (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $18.12 million and approximately $935,869.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 64.1% higher against the dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for approximately $248.25 or 0.00756504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00025797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.99 or 0.00975121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.00 or 0.09602185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049199 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,993 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

