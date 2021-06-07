NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock Position Lessened by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,429 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of NorthWestern worth $19,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 883.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 577,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 518,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NorthWestern by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $7,975,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $540,554. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

