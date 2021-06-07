Nuggets (NUG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $413.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $413.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00065546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.00272512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00253365 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.01149557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,060.73 or 0.99874135 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

