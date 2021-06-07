Numeraire Price Hits $44.34 on Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for $44.34 or 0.00130757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $220.88 million and $18.80 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00073234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00026868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.17 or 0.00994330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.33 or 0.09859559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00051483 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,260 coins and its circulating supply is 4,981,500 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

