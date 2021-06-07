NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 790.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,786 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 0.55% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 988,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 171,706 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 220,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000.

NUBD stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90.

