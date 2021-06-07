Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $353,588.82 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $353,588.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 525,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,507,747.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $331,161.22.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $353,765.88.

On Thursday, April 8th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $365,392.82.

On Thursday, March 25th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $323,311.56.

On Thursday, March 11th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $326,616.68.

NYSE OSH traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,231. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

