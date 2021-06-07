Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $112.57 million and $5.01 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001403 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

