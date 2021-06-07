Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001768 BTC on major exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $303.92 million and approximately $26.67 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00073392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00026277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.82 or 0.01012626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.79 or 0.09793207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00051444 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 504,799,357 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

