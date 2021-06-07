OctoFi (OCTO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $443,193.00

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for $14.75 or 0.00043218 BTC on major exchanges. OctoFi has a market cap of $11.77 million and $443,193.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00072757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00026315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.52 or 0.01038496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.56 or 0.09850042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00052816 BTC.

OctoFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,615 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

