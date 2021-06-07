ODUWA (OWC) One Day Volume Tops $96.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $96.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001418 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,680.70 or 0.99711993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039191 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00075440 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001024 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002939 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

