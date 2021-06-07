Offshift Market Cap Reaches $3.56 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $79,165.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,678.72 or 1.00158381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00041540 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00079068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001029 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009198 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,330,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

