OG Fan Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.95 Million (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. OG Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.98 or 0.00015150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00085542 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002103 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003581 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003447 BTC.

About OG Fan Token

OG is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og . OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

OG Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

