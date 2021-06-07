OKB (OKB) Reaches Market Cap of $882.01 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $882.01 million and approximately $352.65 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $14.70 or 0.00043621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00073890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.62 or 0.00992941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.11 or 0.09878622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051014 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

