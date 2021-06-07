Olyseum (OLY) Hits Market Cap of $23.01 Million

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Olyseum has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. Olyseum has a market cap of $23.01 million and $39,600.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olyseum coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00065268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00277860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.00243720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.96 or 0.01141540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,678.15 or 0.99609708 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum was first traded on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,156,936,140 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

