Omni Price Down 38.9% This Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Omni coin can now be bought for $3.90 or 0.00011550 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $9,311.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omni has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00483770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,220 coins and its circulating supply is 562,904 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

