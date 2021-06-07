One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.90

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

OLP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.49.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $161,834.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $166,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,840 shares of company stock worth $398,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,608,000 after buying an additional 90,313 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

