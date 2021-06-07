OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Down to $25.54

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.54, but opened at $24.77. OneSpan shares last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 224 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get OneSpan alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.94 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt purchased 263,400 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in OneSpan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OneSpan by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in OneSpan by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after buying an additional 196,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.