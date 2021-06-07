Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Shares Down 20.4%

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC)’s stock price traded down 20.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25.

About Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Online Vacation Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Vacation Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.