Opacity Reaches Market Cap of $8.47 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. Opacity has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $147,682.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00075661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00027029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.88 or 0.01046318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,626.05 or 0.10174957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

