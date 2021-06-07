Open Platform (OPEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.52 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $101,714.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00025797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.99 or 0.00975121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.00 or 0.09602185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049199 BTC.

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

