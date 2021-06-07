Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $44,749.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00077704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00026053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.50 or 0.01048011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.68 or 0.10334304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00054862 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

