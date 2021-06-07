OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Tops $1.94 on Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00077155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.82 or 0.01068494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.00 or 0.10360644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00054034 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

