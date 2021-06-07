Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMWB. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

SMWB stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

