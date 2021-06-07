Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Trading 11.3% Higher

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. 101,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,028,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.
Several research firms have recently commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 401.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43.
In other Option Care Health news, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $5,231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,585,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,132,000 after acquiring an additional 710,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,524,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Option Care Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPCH)
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.
