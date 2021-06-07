Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Trading 11.3% Higher

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. 101,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,028,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 401.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $5,231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,585,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,132,000 after acquiring an additional 710,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,524,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

