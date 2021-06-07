Opus (OPT) Price Tops $0.0021

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. During the last week, Opus has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Opus has a total market cap of $298,468.36 and approximately $521.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00072566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.67 or 0.00973685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.97 or 0.09689078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049655 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

