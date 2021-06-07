Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,247 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.09. The stock has a market cap of $239.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

