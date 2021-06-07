OracleChain (OCT) Price Hits $0.0146 on Exchanges

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $438,830.80 and approximately $36,907.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00068247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.79 or 0.00287596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00246013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.65 or 0.01187451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,460.18 or 1.00067644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.67 or 0.01105164 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

