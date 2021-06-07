Orbs (ORBS) One Day Volume Hits $1.16 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $193.71 million and $1.16 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00073806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00026601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.01035357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.61 or 0.09799822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00052972 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

