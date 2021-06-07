Orchid Hits Market Capitalization of $247.48 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $247.48 million and $19.38 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00073173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00026400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $346.28 or 0.01014567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.18 or 0.09818629 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00051595 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,821,514 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

