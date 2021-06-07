Origo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.44 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $2.44 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origo has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00073353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00026354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.19 or 0.01006326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.23 or 0.09809010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00051741 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

OGO is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

