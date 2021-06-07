Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Trading Down 10.9%

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) shares dropped 10.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

About Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY)

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies, as well as recycled paper.

