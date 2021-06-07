Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. Orthofix Medical posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 42.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 171,618 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000.

NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $40.99. 67,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,511. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $801.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.58.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

