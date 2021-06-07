Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 668.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,328 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,042,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $79.87 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

