Ouroboros (OURO) Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Ouroboros has a total market capitalization of $125,312.18 and $4,628.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00064716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00274537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00241076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.11 or 0.01127001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,491.69 or 0.99826811 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ouroboros Coin Trading

