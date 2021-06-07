Oxen (OXEN) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00003212 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $57.25 million and $522,374.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,775.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.51 or 0.07556057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $576.48 or 0.01758881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.62 or 0.00474806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00168061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $241.32 or 0.00736288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00475458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00396668 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,389,110 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

