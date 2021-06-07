Oxygen (OXY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $609,237.00

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00006040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market cap of $122.10 million and $609,237.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015326 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000666 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,929,870 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

