Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $11.09 Million Stock Holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 938,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,743 shares during the quarter. Amtech Systems accounts for 2.1% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 6.59% of Amtech Systems worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 581,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 337,934 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

ASYS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,385. The stock has a market cap of $139.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.17 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

