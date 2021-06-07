Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stake Boosted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.35% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $46,674,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,525,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $14,405,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $8,428,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 397,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 7,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTVE. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

