Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,397 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Palomar worth $18,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after acquiring an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Palomar by 155.8% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 564,176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after purchasing an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 683.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 472,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Palomar by 736.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 500,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,557,000 after purchasing an additional 440,688 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLMR stock opened at $72.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.81 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $890,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $42,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,790 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

