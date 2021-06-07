Palouse Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,912 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.39. 91,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,691. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

