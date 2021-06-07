Palouse Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,663 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of COST traded down $7.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $380.01. The company had a trading volume of 95,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

