Palouse Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 103,654 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000. Pfizer comprises about 1.7% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.40. 449,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,484,900. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $220.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

