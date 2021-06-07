Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $301.44. 41,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

