Palouse Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 76.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 806,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.6% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 42,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 875,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $257,751,000 after purchasing an additional 55,260 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $6.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $336.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,551,242. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.50. The company has a market cap of $955.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,888,753 shares of company stock worth $578,700,197 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

