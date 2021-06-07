Palouse Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $30,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 748,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,697,104. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

