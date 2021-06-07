Palouse Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,680 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.95.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $7.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $519.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $494.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

