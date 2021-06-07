Palouse Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in MetLife by 677.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.19. The company had a trading volume of 122,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,849. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $67.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

