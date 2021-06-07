Panda Yield (BBOO) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $174,730.61 and $2,628.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Panda Yield has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00073216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00026310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.65 or 0.01017662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.24 or 0.09809918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00052565 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

