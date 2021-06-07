Parachute Price Up 32.7% Over Last 7 Days (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Parachute has a market cap of $8.43 million and $483,009.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00072046 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000723 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000090 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 633,773,561 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

