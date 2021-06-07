Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s previous close.

PAG stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 512 ($6.69). 247,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,517. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 519 ($6.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 476.68. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

